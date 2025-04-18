Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 16,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 52,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tantalus Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

