iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.57% of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 9,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
