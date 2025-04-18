REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,118. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on REE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Stories

