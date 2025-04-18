Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Prada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRDSF remained flat at $6.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.32.
About Prada
