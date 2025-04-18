Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Prada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRDSF remained flat at $6.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

