Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 90.2% in March

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Marchex

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 69,197 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,186.25. This represents a 5.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

See Also

