Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 7,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

