Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 7,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.
About Shenzhou International Group
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.