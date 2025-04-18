Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.58). 514,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 133,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.70 ($0.58).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.31. The company has a market cap of £24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Wines UK had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Wines UK PLC will post 3.6429872 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

