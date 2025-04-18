Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
