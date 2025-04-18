iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 301,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 261,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDW. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

