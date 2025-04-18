Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
