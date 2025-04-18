PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $12.80. 145,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 114,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3823 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

