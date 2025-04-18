Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.98 and last traded at $227.98. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.35.

Bâloise Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

