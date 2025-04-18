Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Old Mutual Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
About Old Mutual
Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Mutual
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.