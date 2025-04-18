Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

