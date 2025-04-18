Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 25,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REMYY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rémy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

