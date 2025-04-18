FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

FAR Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

