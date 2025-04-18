Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Drops By 53.8%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.
Qantas Airways Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
Featured Articles
