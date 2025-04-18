JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95. 26,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 112,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.