Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 350,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,463. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

