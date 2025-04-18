Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – April 18th

Tesla, Shell, Vale, Baidu, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that manufacture electric vehicles or produce related components and technologies, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks reflect investor interest in the growth of sustainable transportation and the transition away from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $65.01. 4,511,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 26,699,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,891. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $82.59. 2,285,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,362. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,076,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,596,158. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Further Reading