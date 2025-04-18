Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 61,031,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Corcel
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
