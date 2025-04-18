Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 134,682,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £713,361.93, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
