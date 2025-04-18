Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Crawford United Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.