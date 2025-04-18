Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Crawford United Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Crawford United last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Crawford United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Read More

