Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 2,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 120.45% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $260,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

