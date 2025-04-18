Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 38,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 97,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,010,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.