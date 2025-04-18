dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.
DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.
