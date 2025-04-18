Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sims Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Sims has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sims Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sims from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

