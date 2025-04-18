Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Update

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 on Friday. Syensqo has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Get Syensqo alerts:

About Syensqo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.