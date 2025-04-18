GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,285,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,735,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
