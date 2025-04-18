Comparing Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) & N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

Risk & Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and N2OFF”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$11.69 million ($0.22) -0.22 N2OFF $210,000.00 18.61 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

N2OFF has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -928.77% -475.02% N2OFF -3,165.66% -96.06% -83.65%

Summary

N2OFF beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It also focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.