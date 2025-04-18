StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128,506 shares.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.