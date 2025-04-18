Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 63.2% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) traded up 63.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 777,935,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 967% from the average session volume of 72,880,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
