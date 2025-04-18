Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 302,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of SAPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,064,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,122. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

