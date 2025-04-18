S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

S4 Capital Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of SCPPF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

