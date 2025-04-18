S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
S4 Capital Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of SCPPF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
About S4 Capital
