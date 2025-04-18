Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.