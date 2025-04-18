Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Trading Down 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.43) and last traded at GBX 2,327.73 ($30.88). 5,287,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,465,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.84).

Several brokerages recently commented on BNZL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,375 ($44.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,071.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,319.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 53.80 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes bought 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($31.02) per share, for a total transaction of £198,239.02 ($263,021.12). Also, insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($40.29) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($161,178.19). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

