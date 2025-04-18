Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,153. The company has a market cap of $809.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

