Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PID traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,153. The company has a market cap of $809.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
