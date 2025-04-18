Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in March

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.0 %
Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
About Dr. Martens
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.