Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in March

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.0 %

Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.