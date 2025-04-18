Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Update

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Eurocash Price Performance
EUSHF stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Eurocash has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.
About Eurocash
