Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Update

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Eurocash Price Performance

EUSHF stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Eurocash has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

