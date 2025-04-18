Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 15,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 54.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. Barclays downgraded Mowi ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

