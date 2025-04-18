Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €59.95 ($68.13) and last traded at €57.60 ($65.45). 278,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.60 ($64.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.62 and a 200-day moving average of €56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

