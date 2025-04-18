ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.07 ($6.90) and last traded at €6.04 ($6.86). Approximately 720,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.86 ($6.66).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

