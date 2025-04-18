Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.74 ($16.75) and last traded at €14.46 ($16.43). Approximately 29,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.16 ($16.09).

Koenig & Bauer Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.61 and a 200-day moving average of €13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.