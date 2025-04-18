AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 12,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

