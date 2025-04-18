Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €72.40 ($82.27) and last traded at €72.00 ($81.82). 9,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.20 ($79.77).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.87.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

