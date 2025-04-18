Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lessened by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375,547 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

