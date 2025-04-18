Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Backblaze, and Tuya are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide data storage services using cloud infrastructure. These companies offer scalable, secure, and often subscription-based solutions for businesses and consumers to store, manage, and access digital information via the internet. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.61. 1,602,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. 367,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 236,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

BLZE stock remained flat at $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,101. The company has a market cap of $254.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 789,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,652. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.43.

