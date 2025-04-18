Oil Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and marketing of oil and petroleum products. These stocks often experience price fluctuations based on global oil supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and changes in energy policies, making them a key component of the energy sector in financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $772.18. 1,802,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $857.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $970.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.59. 7,207,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,506. The company has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Featured Stories