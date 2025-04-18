Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

