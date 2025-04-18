Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Wetouch Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wetouch Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wetouch Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in Wetouch Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WETH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 171,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.