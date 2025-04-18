Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 710,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,009,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 829,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $49.86. 1,518,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,939. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

